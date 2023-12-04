Harrogate Brewing Company: Yorkshire brewery could open new bar on industrial estate
The family-owned brewery specialises in craft ale and operates from a different industrial estate on Hookstone Chase in Harrogate. Plans are underway to expand into Knaresborough with a taproom and outside beer garden area in the heart of a residential area.
Councillors on North Yorkshire Council’s licensing sub-committee will meet next Monday to consider whether to grant an alcohol licence which would be valid from midday until 10pm all week. The applicant has agreed conditions with North Yorkshire Police including installing a CCTV system and ensuring staff are fully trained.
Applicant Martin Joyce wrote in an application that drinkers would sample beers on-site as well as also being able to buy bottles to take home. Mr Joyce added during the summer months, the business may hire a food truck and use the outdoor area as a temporary bar.
The application received one objection from a nearby resident due to the potential for noise when revellers leave the bar late at night.
They said: “Given that it’s in a residential area, it is highly inappropriate that residents should have to tolerate noise from a pub between midday and 10pm 7 days a week.”
The objector also said a long-standing problem of parking in the streets surrounding the industrial estate would be made worse by the new bar.
They added: “The estate itself has numerous daily deliveries from HGVs. It is hard to see how these could be accomodated alongside the parking of cars, not to mention the potential risk to pedestrians using the site.”
The meeting will take place next Monday at 1pm at the Civic Centre in Harrogate and it will be streamed live on the council’s YouTube page.
