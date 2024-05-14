Harrogate environmental students get a new base thanks to homebuilder

Students from Harrogate High School have a new ‘environmental zone’ thanks to homebuilder Redrow.

The school’s environmental club, held after the school day and open to all students, now has its own base to create and plan more gardening activities.

The team at Redrow Yorkshire donated a shed as well as tonnes of topsoil to use for planting beds; which have already been put to good use, with an array of seeds and produce already planted.

Members of the club will be busy for the remainder of the school year creating a willow plantation area and making plans to plant more trees and introduce wildflower areas.

Redrow's Tash Arnold, Pupils Freddie, Archie, headteacher Mr Gill, Harry, Rosie & Redrow's Phil Shaw

The club has also been successful in their creative border submission at the Harrogate Flower Show and will be re-creating the submission into the school learning garden.

Mr Gill, head of academy said: "We are incredibly grateful to Redrow. Providing a shed for us has been great asset, which we hope to develop further than it just being used as a storage area.

“We will use it to demonstrate sustainability energy resources by adding features such as guttering to collect rainwater for watering the plants, adding a solar panel to light the inside and a weather station for our geographers to use in their studies."

Phil Shaw, area construction manager at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “We do all we can to support the communities we are working in. So, when we were asked to provide the shed and supplies, we were very happy to help.

Redrow's Tash Arnold and Phil Shaw with pupils from Harrogate High School 02

“It was great to see the environmental zone now complete and being used and enjoyed by the students.”

