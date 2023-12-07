Harrogate firm Inhealthcare wins major NHS contract to help Yorkshire patients avoid hospital

A Harrogate-based company is to assist people across Yorkshire receive healthcare at home rather than requiring hospital treatment after winning a major NHS contract.

Remote patient monitoring specialist Inhealthcare has secured a deal to develop and expand ‘virtual wards’ across Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, and Wakefield.

The programme aims to reduce avoidable hospital admissions, support early discharge, ease pressure on inpatient beds and emergency departments and improve overall patient experience and health outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inhealthcare will work closely with the NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board and its partner organisations to roll out services for several clinical specialties such as respiratory, frailty, cardiology, end of life and emergency-surgery care.

Inhealthcare technology is to be used to assist patients in West Yorkshire.

Patients or their caregivers will be empowered to take physiological measurements such as blood pressure, respiration rate and oxygen saturation and securely transmit their readings to care teams via either a mobile app, text message or traditional telephone.

Care teams will have a single, centralised view of patient data to support clinical decision making and if any readings fall out of range, they will be alerted to enable early intervention.

Bryn Sage, chief executive of Inhealthcare, said: “We are thrilled to have been selected by NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board to develop and expand virtual wards across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our tried and tested technology will play a crucial role in increasing access to NHS care, reducing hospital admissions, and improving patient outcomes.

“We look forward to working closely with our partners to make a positive impact on the lives of people in West Yorkshire.”

NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board is part of the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, an integrated care system which includes NHS organisations, local authorities, Healthwatch, hospices, charities and the community voluntary and social enterprise sector. It covers a population area of 2.6 million people.

Rob Webster CBE, chief executive of the NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board and CEO lead for West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, said: “We have made good progress across our partnership on rolling out virtual wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These are one of a range of ways we help people remain at home, with support to keep them safe and well.

"Technology is a major factor in making this a reality for thousands of people. I am delighted we have a partner to help ensure the health and care system delivers safe and effective care in the right place.”

Karen Jackson, chief executive of Locala Health and Wellbeing and senior responsible officer for West Yorkshire virtual wards, said: “Support for virtual wards is a priority across our partnership.

"It helps people remain in their own home, who would otherwise be in hospital, and receive acute care and treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Technology is a major factor supporting the wider health and care system to deliver a safe and efficient alternative to NHS bedded care.”

It comes as the NHS waiting list for treatment approaches eight million people despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak making reducing the figure a key policy pledge.