The Richard Grafton Interiors team with Richard Grafton (front seated), managing director; and Charlotte Grafton, operational director (to his right). Picture by Simon Dewhurst.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has transformed its original 1,000 sq ft showroom to include a luxury kitchen room set, complete with pantry and larder. The ground floor also features a snug, showcasing the company’s cabinetry and designer furniture, including a bespoke media cabinet.

The first floor now comprises a fully-furnished bedroom and dressing room as well as a formal sitting room with a range of interiors products, while the company’s design studio remains on the third floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As it is 12 years since we opened our doors in the town, we have taken the opportunity to completely transform the whole showroom with an updated, contemporary look to reflect changing trends,” said director Charlotte Grafton.

“The importance of the kitchen as the heart of the home is evident and with continued client demand to see and touch our offering, we decided to put it at the centre of our refurbished Harrogate furnishings and interior design showroom."

Richard Grafton Interiors will officially welcome customers to its newly-refurbished showroom during an Open Week starting on Friday, July 12.