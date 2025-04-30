Harrogate retail parade housing Bodycare and Pandora shops up for auction for £2.1m

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site on Cambridge Street, which also includes a kiosk, is being auctioned off by Acuitus on May 15, with a guide price of £2.1m.

The property forms part of the ground floor of a larger building, with tenants including Bodycare and Pandora on new 10-year leases.

The 6,863 sq ft property which generates £207,000pa is situated at a prime trading location on the south of the pedestrianised Cambridge Street.

A retail parade in Harrogate is up for sale.

John Mehtab of Acuitus said: “In this historic spa town, fashion retail remains a vital part of the high street, and offers stable income generation for investors.”

In South Yorkshire, a substantial unbroken parade in Sheffield city centre at 10-26 Campo Lane is being offered at a guide price of £1.25m in the same auction. Comprising five shops, four storey office, and six separately accessed two/three beds on the upper floors, the property generates £151,765pa.