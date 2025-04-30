Harrogate retail parade housing Bodycare and Pandora shops up for auction for £2.1m

A retail parade in Harrogate which is home to Bodycare and Pandora shops could be sold for more than £2m at auction.
By Chris Burn

Head of Business and Features

Published 30th Apr 2025, 10:39 BST

The site on Cambridge Street, which also includes a kiosk, is being auctioned off by Acuitus on May 15, with a guide price of £2.1m.

The property forms part of the ground floor of a larger building, with tenants including Bodycare and Pandora on new 10-year leases.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 6,863 sq ft property which generates £207,000pa is situated at a prime trading location on the south of the pedestrianised Cambridge Street.

A retail parade in Harrogate is up for sale.A retail parade in Harrogate is up for sale.
A retail parade in Harrogate is up for sale.

John Mehtab of Acuitus said: “In this historic spa town, fashion retail remains a vital part of the high street, and offers stable income generation for investors.”

In South Yorkshire, a substantial unbroken parade in Sheffield city centre at 10-26 Campo Lane is being offered at a guide price of £1.25m in the same auction. Comprising five shops, four storey office, and six separately accessed two/three beds on the upper floors, the property generates £151,765pa.

The auction will take place on May 15 at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

Related topics:HarrogateSouth YorkshireSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice