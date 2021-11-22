Harrogate Town AFC sponsorship deal is renewed by Aon

Aon, which has offices in Harrogate, Leeds, Hull, Kirmington and Sheffield, said the agreement will enable it to make a positive social impact in the region as the club delivers its education provision, player development centre and business strategy.

The firm said that this will develop the club globally, as well as support its new Football Academy, recruiting scholars on a two year alternative educational provision with a football pathway.

The Aon logo will continue to adorn the Aon stand, the supporters’ adopted ‘kop’ and "the integral 12th man".

(l to r) James Fell and Andy Hall from Aon's Leeds Tingley and Harrogate offices, with Harrogate Town AFC's Connor Kirby and Rory McArdle

James Fell, head of office for Aon Leeds Tingley and Harrogate, said: “Harrogate Town’s and Aon’s shared values have delivered a mutually beneficial relationship since the sponsorship commenced.

"Harrogate Town’s ongoing commitment to positively changing and impacting lives through its education programme, development centre and new academy is incredibly important and will make a real difference to the community.

“We’re delighted to renew our sponsorship as Aon is committed to making a positive impact in the local community, and we know that our clients and Aon colleagues in the Harrogate office will benefit from the club's community initiatives.”

Garry Plant, club director at Harrogate Town AFC, said: “Sponsorship is the lifeblood of the club and Aon has been a supporter during the most successful years in a 100-year history, which now sees Harrogate Town members of the English Football League, a momentous rise that has national recognition from the football community.”