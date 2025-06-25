Harrogate's landmark Windsor House office hub brought to market

Windsor House, one of Harrogate’s prominent office hubs, has been brought to market as landlords Boultbee Brooks look to conclude their successful ten-year stewardship of the landmark building.

Located opposite the picturesque Valley Gardens on Cornwall Road, the site offers over 75,000 sq ft of high-quality office accommodation and is currently home to more than 100 business tenants.

Originally constructed as a hotel in the early 1900s, Windsor House has since evolved into a dynamic office space, offering a mix of furnished and unfurnished workspace solutions.

James Whitcher, Managing Director of Boultbee Brooks Real Estate, commented: “We’re proud to have been part of Windsor House’s journey over the past decade. During that time, it has continued to serve as a vibrant and supportive community for a wide range of local businesses.

“Our original five-year investment plan evolved into ten highly productive years, and while it’s time for us to step aside, we see great potential for a new owner to build on this success and take Windsor House into its next chapter.”

Windsor House offers extensive amenities including ample on-site car parking, reception services, bike storage, showers, a variety of meeting rooms, and the well-regarded Palm Court dining space, home to The Pantry café.

Boultbee’s aim is to find a buyer who will continue running it as an office space provider, however, as a standard part of the selling process, a Permitted Development Rights application asking North Yorkshire Council for permission to potentially redevelop the site into residential properties.

The application does not reflect any immediate plans to change the current use or operation of the building. Windsor House remains a fully functioning office building, and all lease arrangements, property services, and tenant support continue uninterrupted.

This is the fourth such application submitted during Boultbee's 10-year ownership. As with previous submissions, it is a prudent step to maintain flexibility for future asset management, particularly in light of the evolving commercial property landscape and the longer-term shift toward hybrid working.

Tenants have been informed of the sale and will receive regular updates from Property Manager Karen Winspear throughout the process.

Robert Cannock of Aurum Real Estate Partners and Matthew Jones of Savills UK, specialists in estate agency and commercial lettings, have been appointed to oversee the sale.