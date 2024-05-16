Harron Homes appoints new Part Exchange Manager

Harron Homes Yorkshire has appointed Darren Harley as its Part Exchange Manager, to oversee the delivery of its Part Exchange scheme for customers looking to trade in their old house for a brand new Harron home.

Darren brings extensive knowledge of the housing market from his 35 years in the property industry having worked with new homes, property auctions and estate agencies across the country.

Darren commented, “I started my career as a trainee surveyor back in the 1980s, so I’ve been helping people move home since then.

“As Part Exchange Manager I provide Harron Homes customers with a tailored service, helping them to take full advantage of our moving services. I guide our customers through the process and make sure we achieve a sale on their property quickly and at the right price. This means working closely with estate agents up and down the country, as well as solicitors and mortgage brokers, as well as the Harron Homes sales team.

“Part Exchange allows the customer to sit back and enjoy the process. With no chain to suddenly fall through, it’s wonderful to be able to provide customers with the peace of mind that we are a secure sale as a cash buyer and have a real interest making the move as comfortable as possible. It means our customers can focus on planning the move and sorting out their furnishings.

“It’s quite a buzz moving customers onto the next chapter of their lives.”

Yorkshire born and raised; Darren knows the areas around the developments well, with lots of local knowledge to share with new residents.

“I really do love Yorkshire. Whatever you want can be found right on your doorstep with people from all walks of life calling it home. They do say that Yorkshire people are amongst the friendliest you will come across. When I have some free time, I like to get out and enjoy the countryside, either on my bike or on foot. I’ve always been interested in sports, music and the theatre, with no end of great venues to be enjoyed here.

“As one of the region’s leading housebuilders, with a fantastic range of homes, it was an easy decision to join Harron Homes. The Harron team is passionate about what they do and there’s a real desire to help people with their next step. I’m really looking forward to supporting the transition from their old homes into their brand new Harron home and working with the lovely sales team.”

Alison Taylor-Shaw, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire said: “We are delighted to have Darren on board. His knowledge and wealth of experience is a real asset to the team and is fantastic for our customers, guiding them through the Part Exchange process.

“We’re excited to see what Darren can do and look forward to seeing him progress in the business. For anyone looking to take advantage of our Part Exchange scheme I encourage you to come along to our developments and have a chat with him.”

Part Exchange is currently available at Far Grange Meadows in Selby and The Hawthornes in Carlton. Get in touch with the sales team via the website chat https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/north-yorkshire/far-grange-meadows/ or call 01757 681130, and https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/east-yorkshire/the-hawthornes/ or call 01757 641080.

For more information on careers at Harron Homes please visit: https://www.harronhomes.com/careers/