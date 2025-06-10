Harrowells expands Private Client team in response to growing demand for estate tax planning

Harrowells Solicitors has significantly expanded its Private Client department to meet a rise in demand for estate and inheritance tax planning, driven by legislative changes, frozen tax allowances, and rising asset values.

With property, investments, and business asset values continuing to climb, and with the nil-rate band for inheritance tax still frozen at £325,000, more individuals and families are finding themselves unexpectedly within the scope of inheritance tax. Pending changes to how pensions are treated for inheritance purposes are also prompting many to take a proactive approach to managing their estates.

“Where inheritance tax was once something that primarily affected the very wealthy, it’s now an issue that more and more ordinary families are facing,” says Ed Ryder, Head of the Private Client department at Harrowells. “We’ve seen a significant increase in clients seeking advice on strategies such as lifetime gifting and the use of trusts to protect their assets for future generations.”

In response to this growing demand, Harrowells has expanded its Private Client team with five new appointments over the past 12 months, making it one of the largest dedicated teams in the region. The firm has welcomed:

From Left to Right: Amaya Huntly, Ed Ryder, Ed Taylor, Fiona Fawcett, Beth Credgington

Amaya Huntly, Partner

Ed Taylor, Partner

Beth Credgington, Associate Solicitor

Danielle Bebbington, Senior Solicitor

Fiona Fawcett, Senior Solicitor

The Harrowells Private Client team also gained significant specialist expertise in May, when David Garfitt joined the team through the merger of Harrowells with the Garfitt Law Partnership.

These strategic hires reflect Harrowells’ commitment to providing expert, forward-looking advice to clients navigating the increasingly complex landscape of estate planning and inheritance tax.