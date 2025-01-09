Harworth Group hails record sales of housing plots as ex-Rossington Colliery development expands

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has announced it completed 1,896 residential plot sales in the final three months of 2024 with a headline value of £71.7m – taking its total sales for the full financial year to 2,385; more than double the 1,170 plots sold in 2023.

Its key transactions in recent months included completing the sales of 282 plots to Homes by Honey and Great Places at Pheasant Hill Park, located on the former Rossington colliery site in South Yorkshire. More than 900 plots have now been sold on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Harworth spokesperson said: “This development forms a key part of a wider ‘Gateway to the Sheffield City region’ programme that is a game-changing proposition for Yorkshire’s economy. Upon completion, Pheasant Hill Park is expected to deliver up to 1,200 new homes in addition to a mix of commercial and community uses.”

More houses are to be built on the former Rossington Colliery site, now known as Pheasant Hill Park

Further disposals happened in Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Merseyside.

Harworth was the property division of UK Coal, named after the Nottinghamshire village where the latter organisation was based. Now listed on the London Stock Exchange and recently admitted to the FTSE 250, it owns, develops and manages over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites across the North and Midlands.

Alongside the residential plot sales, as announced in December, Harworth also completed land sales at Skelton Grange on the outskirts of Leeds and Ansty in Warwickshire, for total headline sales value of £106.3 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive of Harworth Group, said: “Harworth had a busy fourth quarter in 2024, concluding nine residential land sales, comprising 1,896 plots for £71.7 million.

"This takes the total plot sales for 2024 to a new annual Harworth record of 2,385 plots, generating £104.1 million of cash, split between upfront and deferred payments, and is in line with our strategic target of 2,000 per year on average.

"Throughout the year we continued to see healthy demand for our high quality de-risked serviced land, and notably we also completed two major land sales at our Skelton Grange and Ansty developments in December, for £106.3 million. The proceeds from these sales will be reinvested into our Industrial & Logistics development programme to continue creating value for our stakeholders.