Harworth Group 'on track' to hit £1bn target by 2027 as profits more than double

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm released its results for the six months ending June 30, in which EPRA net disposal value increased 3.5 per cent to £687m, up from £662.9m on December 31 2023. EPRA is industry body the European Public Real Estate Association.

The firm’s operating profit also increased 164 per cent on the same period the year prior to £21.1m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Lynda Shillaw said: “Harworth continues to consistently deliver strong progress against its strategic objectives and we remain on track to reach £1bn EPRA net disposal value by the end of 2027.

Lynda Shillaw, chief executive of Harworth Group.

“In June we announced the group would increase its focus on industrial and logistics direct development, with an intention to grow the investment portfolio – through direct development and selective acquisitions – to £0.9bn by the end of 2029.

"This reflects the opportunity we see to deliver into a sector which is key to economic growth and where there is critical undersupply of high-quality space, in order to grow recurring income and underpin sustainable shareholder returns.”

Ms Shillaw said the firm had seen “significant progress” on planning approvals in the first half of the year, adding to its near-term industrial and logistics pipeline and driving a “strong revaluation performance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harworth said it expects “further growth” in the second half of the year as it continues to develop its existing sites, with its industrial and logistics pipeline having the potential to deliver future gross development value of £5bn. Ms Shillaw said this would “contribute significantly” to the £1bn net disposal value targeted by the firm, adding that its near-term pipeline has the ability to also deliver £0.8bn of gross development value by the end of 2027.

She said that the company is also “ahead of budget” for land sales. In June, Harworth announced that it had achieved its largest sale to date when it made a £106.6m serviced land sale to Microsoft at the Skelton Grange site, in Leeds.

During the first six months of the year, Harworth completed 357 plot sales of serviced land for proceeds of £24 million, in line with December 2023 book values, and a further 132 plots post period end.

As of June 30, the firm’s consented industrial and logistics land portfolio increased to 8.1 million sq. ft., of which 5.9 million sq. ft. is in major developments. This followed transfers of 1.3 million sq. ft. from its strategic land unit. The firm’s investment portfolio value increased 4.4 per cent to £231.2m, of which 37 per cent is Grade A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Shillaw added: “We are cautiously optimistic that a combination of improving economic stability and supportive Government policy will be beneficial for both the real estate sector and Harworth. In the near term we recognise market confidence could potentially be tempered by the extent of the steps taken by the Government to address the public funding deficit, but as a long-term investor Harworth is well versed in delivering performance through different policy environments.