Harworth Group: Yorkshire regeneration specialist announces 'record year'

The company sold a record 2,385 residential plots in 2024, concluding 13 transactions with a sales value of £104.1m, as well as selling 4.4 million sq. ft. of industrial and logistics land.

The company previously announced that by the end of 2075, it hopes to reach £1bn in NDV, as calculated in accordance with European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) methodology.

Lynda Shillaw, chief executive of Harworth, said: “2024 has been a record year for Harworth operationally and, as we enter 2025, we remain confident in our ability to reach our £1bn EPRA NDV target by the end of 2027.

“We have an extensive platform to scale the business, owning and controlling a sizeable land pipeline capable of delivering 33.6 million sq. ft. of Industrial & Logistics space and 31,264 new homes, and we remain well positioned in structurally undersupplied sectors that are fundamental to the UK’s economic growth.

“With low debt and high available liquidity, we are well placed to take advantage of opportunities whilst remaining resilient through the near-term macro-economic uncertainty.”

The group said that it anticipates that EPRA NDV as of December 31 2024 will be “broadly in line” with current market consensus.

Current Bloomberg consensus for December 31 2024 was EPRA NDV of £712m for the group.

Harworth said its growth would be driven by management actions including completion of the first phase of its £106.6m serviced land sale to Microsoft at Skelton Grange and, following the receipt of planning approval, completion of a land sale at Ansty in Warwickshire for £53.5m.

During the year the group completed over 100,000 sq. ft. of direct development and was on site at the year end with an additional 270,000 sq. ft., all of which is expected to complete in the next 12 months.

Ms Shillaw added: “The consistency of Harworth’s performance over time continues to highlight the agility and resilient nature of our business model, and our team’s expertise in identifying and driving significant latent value from the portfolio.

"We continue to make solid progress in delivering our strategy and are confident in our ability to continue to drive both strong returns and long-term value from our landbank and development activities.”

During the year, Harworth also opened a new 350-acre country park at Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire, in the heart of Sherwood Forest.