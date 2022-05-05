Harworth launches single family 'Built to Rent' portfolio of 1,200 homes across Yorkshire, Midlands and North West

In a statement, Harworth said: "This new product will be complementary to Harworth’s existing Build to Sell products developed by housebuilders at its residential sites and will support the company’s ambition to double its residential plot sales to around 2,000 plots per annum over its strategic plan period.

"Project Spur will be an opportunity to acquire a single family housing portfolio of significant scale across 10 established sites in Yorkshire, the Midlands and the North West. The sites are in strong locations which are in close proximity to major conurbations and employment centres, as well as local amenities and transport connections. The sites have also benefited from Harworth’s investment, as well as its masterplanning and placemaking expertise, which have delivered extensive green space, recreational facilities and a well-deigned public realm. The introduction of the BTR product is expected to further add to the vibrancy and attractiveness of these communities. "

"The project has an anticipated delivery timeline of three years, with phased handovers of the sites during this time. There will be the potential, subject to further agreement, for the partner to work with Harworth to introduce the single family BTR product to additional sites as part of future phases of development. "

Harworth Group plc, a regenerator of land and property for development and investment, has announced the launch of “Project Spur”, a single family Built to Rent portfolio of around 1,200 homes across 10 of its development sites.

Project Spur is being marketed by Allsop on behalf of Harworth.

Lynda Shillaw, chief executive of Harworth, commented: “Harworth’s extensive portfolio is particularly well suited to delivering institutional quality single family rental homes at scale.

"Project Spur is part of our strategy to accelerate the development of our residential sites, providing a range of homes for local people and enabling diverse communities. We look forward to working with partners aligned to our purpose and ambitions, to continue delivering places where people want to live and work.”