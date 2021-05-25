Harworth set to provide jobs boost for South Yorkshire with plans for restaurant, supermarket and offices at Waverley

Library image of Waverley site, supplied by Harworth

The group, which is a regenerator of land and property for development and investment, is set to submit an application this summer for Olive Lane, a development including a supermarket, restaurants and offices, in Waverley, South Yorkshire.

Lynda Shillaw, the Chief Executive of Harworth, commented: “Harworth has made a strong start to 2021, as we continue to progress our pipeline totalling 30,668 housing plots and 26.1 million sq ft of commercial space.

"Demand for our serviced land and industrial units has been robust so far this year, and we continue to progress planning applications across our Strategic Land portfolio, including our 1,000-home mixed-use development at Ironbridge, which secured the first of its two required planning approvals last week. With a powerful sense of purpose, a strong balance sheet and substantial high-quality development pipeline, we are well-positioned to deliver growth over the remainder of the year.”

The group's residential pipeline comprises 9,473 consented housing plots across major development sites and the potential for a further 21,195 housing plots across its strategic land sites, of which 2,418 are in planning and awaiting determination. The group is continuing to identify acquisition opportunities to add to its pipeline and drive future growth.

The statement added: "Our largest residential development currently in the planning system is in Ironbridge, Shropshire, where we have plans to regenerate the former Ironbridge Power Station into a mixed-use development comprising 1,000 new homes, alongside a range of commercial, leisure and community uses. Last week, we secured planning approval from Telford and Wrekin Council, one of the two councils determining the application, and we expect to receive a decision from the other, Shropshire Council, early in the summer.

"Across our major development sites demand for our serviced residential plots remains strong, with 54% of budgeted residential plot sales for this year either completed, exchanged, or in heads of terms, ahead of both our expectations and our progress at the same point last year.

"This includes our recent exchange on the sale of 16.2 acres to Taylor Wimpey for the delivery of 258 new homes at Moss Nook in St Helens, Merseyside, our first residential development in the North West."

"At Waverley, South Yorkshire, we are progressing the planning of Olive Lane, a new heart of the community for over 2,500 residents now living at the development and over 2,000 workers at the Advanced Manufacturing Park. The proposals include a supermarket, restaurants and cafes, a medical centre, and offices, alongside additional residential development, all of which will create a vibrant centre for local people. We expect to submit a planning application for Olive Lane later this summer.

The statement continued: "Our industrial and logistics pipeline comprises 7.9 million sq ft of consented space across our major development sites, and the potential for an additional 18.2 million sq ft across our Strategic Land sites, of which 4.2 million sq ft is currently in planning awaiting determination.

"One of our largest industrial and logistics developments currently in the planning system is for 1.1 million sq ft of commercial space at our site in Wingates, Greater Manchester.

It added: "Our development strategy includes the construction by Harworth of a 50,800 sq ft unit at Logistics North, which reached practical completion last week, and of 52,000 sq ft of manufacturing space across two units at the AMP in Waverley, which is due to commence shortly.

" Elsewhere at the AMP, we sold a parcel of land to premium sportswear manufacturer, SBD Apparel, for the construction by Harworth of a new 100,000 sq ft facility, allowing SBD Apparel to consolidate its operations into a single site and increase its manufacturing output."