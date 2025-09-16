Harworth signs deal which could deliver 1,500 residential plots in West Yorkshire
Harworth Group has announced its half year results for the six months ended June 30 2025, which it described as providing a strong platform for growth.
Over the half year, Harworth completed the acquisition of 1.2m sq ft and 2,000 plots, including a deal to take control at Gateway 45, the largest logistics and manufacturing scheme in the Leeds City region.
A new strategic partnership with the Church Commissioners for England was also secured where Harworth conditionally exchanged on a JV (joint venture) to deliver a significant mixed-use development in West Yorkshire.
The statement added: “The JV will deliver c. 1.2m sq. ft of employment space and c. 1,500 residential plots.”
A spokesman said Harworth can’t disclose further details about the development’s location.
Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive of Harworth, commented: "Our sustained operational momentum is providing a strong platform for future growth and reflects the strength of our execution in progressing our land bank.
"A key highlight during the period was the timely acquisition of our joint venture partner’s shareholding at Gateway 45, which not only grows our I&L (industrial and logistics) pipeline, but also adds attractive near-term opportunities with the release of HS2 land from Government safeguarding.
“We are advancing the planning status and de-risking the delivery of our land bank, with significant investment in enabling works to open up our consented sites and increase our serviced land capacity by year-end.
"This, coupled with the submission of a number of significant planning applications totalling 8.1m sq. ft, will add value as they move towards a consent, driving performance into the medium-term.
She added: "Our teams are working hard to convert a strong transaction pipeline, with healthy demand across our I&L land and property portfolio. Whilst transaction timelines remain elongated, as occupier and investor sentiment continues to be impacted by macroeconomic weakness and soft UK growth, letting activity is beginning to crystallise and our de-risked serviced land products across both I&L and residential remain appealing, with a solid pipeline in the second half of the year.
"We are seeing sustained demand for our residential serviced land, although costs to deliver increased in some instances impacting valuations and the market seems to be softer, an outlook we consider may continue to 2026, particularly with uncertainty around the UK Budget and the timing of further rate cuts.”