Hatch and UK Sport extend partnership to find Olympic and Paralympic stars of the future

‘Find Your Greatness’ is an athlete recruitment programme targeted at 16 to 24-year-old UK nationals, including those with physical, visual or intellectual impairments.

The campaign, in collaboration with Team GB and Paralympics GB, is seeking young athletes for a range of disciplines, including skeleton, cycling, rowing, modern pentathlon, weightlifting, climbing, shooting, volleyball, handball, and all paralympic sports.

A spokesman said: “Hatch’s role began with the inception of the campaign itself, working with local schools across the north of England to host focus group sessions, gathering feedback on various creative routes and using the insight to evolve the final output – Find Your Greatness.”

Team GB at the launch of the ‘Find Your Greatness’ campaign, a new athlete recruitment campaign by UK Sport to find the next generation of Team GB and Paralympics GB athletes, in Salford. (Photo by Vincent Cole/PA Media Assignments)

“Full campaign design, asset creation, PR, video content and paid social media are also being handled by Hatch and will continue until the application window closes in mid-October.”

Victoria Tidmarsh, director at Hatch said: “Working alongside the UK Sport team to potentially find future Olympic and Paralympic talent is a true honour. This campaign has been months in the making and it’s really exciting for the team to see it out in the world.

“After such an incredible Paris Olympics for Team GB, and with the prospect of further success for our wonderful ParalympicsGB athletes over coming weeks, there’s no better time to inspire the next generation of young sport-lovers to take a chance on themselves and find their own greatness.”

Dame Katherine Grainger, Chair of UK Sport, commented: “In my time as both an athlete and as Chair of UK Sport, I’ve been fortunate to witness the impact of athlete recruitment campaigns in discovering stars of the future, but also the wider value and skillsets it can bring to participants.