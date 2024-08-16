Having my head scanned in Sheffield for future video games got me £50 - and a new opinion on AI: Bird Lovegod

The next stage of this reversal of fortunes is that AI will create the content and curate and distribute it, and we pointless humans will consume and click in order to generate digital impressions for another AI company to turn into programmatic advertising dollars.

This will be touted as progress until the swift and inevitable backlash brings forth a wave of actual reality and human expression of true creativity and soulful intelligence. Amen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even so, today I recommended a handful of friends to a company that’s creating a motherlode of 10,000 3D facial scans for AI training purposes, including games, commercial and domestic robots that can read facial expressions, and cars that know when you’re falling asleep. The project is called Sapiens.

Bird Lovegod shares his insight

So what flipped my ethical compass?

The company is Ten24 Media, they’re based in Sheffield in nondescript offices and a typical Sheffield tech scenario really. Quietly brilliant and recently awarded a substantial Government grant.

Their end users have included BBC, Netflix, Microsoft, Apple, Sony, Sega, Activation, Warner Brother, Nike, Epic and a blue chip catalogue more

They also create 3D characters and imagery for computer games, and chatting to James Busby, one of the founders as I have done this week, I learned they recently hosted many of the world's best boxers including Tyson Fury to be scanned for a new boxing game, Undisputed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So I went with the missus to have my head scanned, a process that took about 15 minutes and involved sitting in a hydraulically movable chair surrounded by some twenty or so hi res cameras that simultaneously photographed my face in ten different expressions.

Why did I agree to this? Why did I respond to, of all things, a leaflet through my door inviting me to do this?

One, curiosity, and two, a £50 payment.

I told Jamie I distrust AI. He agreed, one of his motivations is to set an industry standard of openness and fair reward, before some less ethical company just mooches ten million selfies from the internet, or even directly from our phones, as that’s usually how these things roll

The £50 cash payment helped, definitely, but what really impressed me was this: Tech companies typically treat We The People as a hoard to be exploited. Our time and attention is sold to advertisers. Our data is sold to who knows who. We The People are the product that Facebook and X and other tech companies monetise. That’s why it’s free for us to use the platforms. In a fairer world, we would actually be paid for using them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Likewise, with regards to ChatGPT and the other Ai Large Language Models, they are ‘trained’ by being fed hundreds of millions of songs, artworks, photographs, stories, text, tweets, and other media, all created by humans, all owned by people. Taken without consent. And again, We The People get exploited, it’s the tech equivalent of strip mining, and it's us that’s getting stripped.