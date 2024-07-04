Facilities at Haxby Hall include an in-house bar, restaurant standard dining rooms, a beauty salon and hairdressing suite, a cinema and outdoor terraces on each floor. There are also large gardens and a bowling green.

Haxby Hall in Haxby, York, includes en-suite bedrooms alongside amenities and has been developed by Brough-based Yorkare, which has 12 homes in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with five more under construction.

This latest development was built by Yorkshire and Lincolnshire construction firm, Hobson & Porter, and is the eighth project the company has completed for Yorkare since 2015.

Nicola Anderson, marketing and community engagement manager from Yorkare, said: “Every bedroom is designed to be spacious with superb décor and exceptional interiors. All the ground-floor bedrooms have doors leading out to private patio areas and our premium suites have their own lounge areas and these are already proving popular with both couples and individuals.”