Haxby Hall: "Five-star" care home in York welcomes first residents as work completes on £10m development
Haxby Hall in Haxby, York, includes en-suite bedrooms alongside amenities and has been developed by Brough-based Yorkare, which has 12 homes in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with five more under construction.
This latest development was built by Yorkshire and Lincolnshire construction firm, Hobson & Porter, and is the eighth project the company has completed for Yorkare since 2015.
Facilities include an in-house bar, restaurant standard dining rooms, a beauty salon and hairdressing suite, a cinema and outdoor terraces on each floor. There are also large gardens and a bowling green.
Nicola Anderson, marketing and community engagement manager from Yorkare, said: “Every bedroom is designed to be spacious with superb décor and exceptional interiors. All the ground-floor bedrooms have doors leading out to private patio areas and our premium suites have their own lounge areas and these are already proving popular with both couples and individuals.”
Mark Smee, from Hobson & Porter, added: “Every detail at Haxby Hall, from the grand water fountains in the landscaped gardens to the magnificent communal areas, has been impeccably designed and speaks volumes about the standard of the whole development. It’s more akin to a five-star hotel than a care home.”