Hundreds of affordable build-to-rent apartments will be built in Leeds after the development arm of Henry Boot sold a Yorkshire site with a gross development value of £80m.

HBD, part of Henry Boot, said it had chosen Cheyne Impact Real Estate to bring its Mabgate Yard development forward.

Cheyne Impact Real Estate launched in 2014 to tackle housing challenges in the UK.

HBD secured planning permission for Mabgate Yard in September 2023. The 310 new build-to-rent apartments will be accompanied by amenities including co-working and creative spaces and new green space .

HBD, part of Henry Boot, has announced the sale of its £80m GDV Mabgate Yard development in Leeds, with Cheyne Impact Real Estate selected to bring the scheme forward. Picture supplied by HBD.

Since acquiring the site in December 2020, HBD has provided space for several local charities, including Zarach and MAP Charity, which transformed the building with a 26 ft mural during a workshop for children.

Ed Hutchinson, managing director at HBD, said: “Following extensive community consultations, we were keen to ensure that the development would be both high quality and have a significant affordable element and identified Cheyne Capital to bring it forward, focusing on delivering social value into an up-and-coming area like Mabgate.