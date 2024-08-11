HE Barnes: 100 year old Yorkshire-based firm announces major rebrand as Heb Group

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of what HE Barnes Ltd described as its “strategic vision for growth”, the company has consolidated its Mechanical and Electrical Services, Facilities Management, and Cleaning Services business under one new unified brand - Heb Group.

The group now has offices in Sheffield, Leeds, Doncaster, and Liverpool, and is heading towards a group turnover of £40 million.

The firm said that the rebrand marks an “important milestone” in its business journey.

Managing director of Heb Group, Nigel Pollard, said: “This strategic move is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our relentless pursuit of excellence.

“By bringing together our divisions under the united brand of Heb Group, we aim to provide a more streamlined and comprehensive service offering to better meet clients’ evolving needs.

"This strategic move will allow us to leverage our collective expertise, resources, and industry knowledge across all our services.

The company was established in the heart of industrialised Sheffield in 1923 by electrician Horace Barnes, and over the years has expanded its offering and grown to meet what it described as the “changing needs of clients both regionally and nationally.”

In 1960 the firm was appointed to complete the electrical installation and maintenance of the largest rolling mills in Europe.

The Barnes family stayed within the business untill 2012, when international investor and now chairman of the firm, Neil Bennet, purchased the majority shareholding of the company.

Mr Pollard also joined in 2012 with the target of financial growth and integration of a full turnkey mechanical and engineering service offering.

He would then go on to become director in 2016.

Speaking on the rebrand, Mr Pollard added: “While our brand identity may have transformed, our core values and unwavering commitment to quality remain steadfast.

"Our customers can expect the same exceptional services they have come to trust, now enhanced by the collective strength of Heb Group. Our dedication to professionalism, customer satisfaction, and delivering outstanding results is deeply ingrained in our DNA and in everything we do.

“We are our client’s hidden support team, working tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure their property is running as smoothly as possible.

“Our turnkey service from inception at the design stage, MEP / Fabric installation expertise, to full Facilities Management service compliance, both planned and reactive through to specialist cleaning and hygiene service, is a one-stop shop.

“Our team are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We are a people business and our staff are at the heart of everything we do.

"They are our everyday heroes and are an integral part of the company’s success.”

In 2019, the then HE Barnes acquired Doncaster firm Solutions 4 Cleaning. The firm has also recently unvailed its rebrand as part of the wider group.

In May of this year Heb Group announced a two-year, UK exclusive partnership with Sheffield United Football Club.

The firm said that it had become the “Official UK Mechanical and Electrical Partner” of the club.