John Prescott’s son David is running the London Marathon for Alzheimer’s Research UK in memory of his father. He tells Chris Burn about the challenge and his dad’s political legacy.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passing the Houses of Parliament will be a special moment for thousands of London Marathon runners next week as they enter the final mile of the famous race, but for David Prescott it will be particularly meaningful.

He is taking on the marathon in memory of his late father John, who served as Hull East MP for 40 years from 1970, rising to become Deputy Prime Minister and one of the country’s most famous and consequential political figures. For a further 14 years, he was a life peer in the House of Lords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his death in November, his family revealed Mr Prescott had been living with Alzheimer’s in a care home and requested donations to Alzheimer’s Research UK instead of flowers from wellwishers.

David Prescott is running the London Marathon next week in memory of his father John

Now David, one of his two sons, is taking that support for the charity further by participating in the London Marathon for them with the aim of raising £5,000 to support its work.

Asked by The Yorkshire Post what emotions he expects during the marathon, David replies: “I hadn’t thought about how I would feel on the day but now you’ve mentioned it, I’ve thought, ‘My God, I’m going to be running past Parliament on the last lap’.

“Dad spent 40 to 50 years of his life there trying to make the world better. The idea I am going to be running past it… I’ll nod my head and smile and just remember what he did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just hope by doing this we can just raise awareness and realise that life’s so precious. We should do what we can to hold onto memories and help those who have this hateful disease.”

John Prescott was a driving force in New Labour as Deputy Prime Minister (Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images)

David, a former BBC journalist who went onto stand as a Labour Parliamentary candidate and became a political adviser and speechwriter for Jeremy Corbyn before returning North to set up Hull-based consultancy Larkin PR, says he was very close to his father.

“I was very lucky to have someone who was a best friend, my dad and my political hero all rolled into one. I miss him every day.

“We used to chat all the time and help each other out.

“We were just very, very close as a family. When we had his funeral at Hull Minster, there was just this outpouring of love. When we came out after the service, there were people just clapping as the cortege passed away and it all just hit me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his death, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown revealed how Prescott had dealt with Alzheimer’s in an “amazing” way.

He told the BBC: “He always knew who you were but just wasn’t sure what to say. It was his warmth… he was always praising people.”

That was a view echoed by Peter Mandelson, who revealed in their last conversation the pair had made up after years of acrimony, with Prescott saying he had gained a new perspective on their time in Government together after reading the other man’s autobiography.

Tony Blair praised the “huge support” given to Prescott by his family and said he was “devastated” by the death of his friend, who he described as a unique figure in British politics pivotal to the three elections won by New Labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David reflects: “Gordon and Tony were amazing because they kept in touch with him during his time in the care home. For me in some respects I had two families in the same way Dad did; my family and the Labour family. We had both there at the Minster for his funeral.”

David says his father’s Alzheimer’s was not immediately apparent.

“He had a stroke in 2019 and was rushed to Hull Royal Infirmary where he was treated by a fantastic, dedicated stroke unit and then it was just rehabilitation,” he says.

“He learnt to read and write again through reading my kids’ school books. He was just so determined and driven to try and get himself back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Within a few months, he was back to London again on Hull Trains which was amazing. I started to go down with him first and he was still independent enough to do that.

“With the Alzheimer’s we experienced he was still very sharp and remembered us. We were very lucky in some respects because a lot of people who have the condition lose those memories.

“My heart goes out to them because these people spend a lifetime accruing golden memories and in the latter years, it is a precious prize to hold onto. Suddenly when they go, it is a massive wrench out of their lives and so hard.

“We didn’t have that but later discovered through diagnosis he had advanced Alzheimer’s but we wouldn’t have been able to notice that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You really wouldn’t have known. We didn’t lose him but for other people I know it can be like death in stages and you are losing a little bit of the person every day.

“When people know you have been with someone living with Alzheimer’s you hear all their stories as well. It is so hard on the carers and the family because you are losing someone in a slow decline.”

David says he reached out to Alzheimer’s Research following the death of his father to see if he could run the London Marathon for them.

“I was stunned to realise how prevalent dementia actually is,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don’t really realise until you look at the stats and find the details how widespread it is. They say unless things change, one in two of us are going to be affected either as a caregiver to someone living with the condition or experiencing it themselves.

“If you look at the funding, dementia research only gets one-third of the funding cancer research does. That is not to take away from cancer research but dementia is now the biggest killer of people in the UK and costs the economy around £42bn a year.

“What I’m trying to do is to raise awareness of how we can close that funding gap and show that any investment in funding is effectively an investment in the country, for the people but also the economy as well.”

Alzheimer’s Research says there are five steps for the country to deliver improvements to dementia treatment - keeping research a Government priority; enabling earlier diagnoses; improving participation in research; increasing the speed and scale of clinical trials and preparing the NHS to offer new treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Cameron has recently returned as the charity’s president following the recent death of his mother to the disease.

David Prescott says: “For the 2010 General Election, my dad and I hired a transit van and called it The Prescott Express. We went around 40 key seats up and down the country campaigning against David Cameron. Now 15 years later, I’m campaigning with David Cameron who is doing a great job on this issue.”

Before his death, John Prescott said: “When I do die, after 50 years in politics, all they will show of me on the news is 60 seconds of me thumping a fellow in Wales”; a reference to the famous incident where he hit a man who had thrown an egg at him.

But David says his father had many significant political achievements; most notably as a key negotiator on the Kyoto climate agreement and in pushing forward devolution to the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People liked him; he was honest, authentic and funny. You always knew where you were with him. You might not ever agree with him but ultimately he was driven by social justice and wanting to make the world a better place.

“He lived his life in brilliant colours. He made people laugh, he made people cry and made people feel good about themselves. He went into politics to lift people up and not put people down. I think everyone should live by that creed.

He adds: “One thing he wanted to do after the stroke was to get to the climate change conference in Glasgow in 2021. He was the negotiator for the Kyoto treaty on behalf of Europe. He wanted to get to Glasgow and probably knew it was the last climate change conference he would get to.

“He’d been working with Hull University on decarbonising the Humber Estuary and whether that could be a model that could be replicated in other estuaries around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We did a piece for BBC Breakfast and he finally got up to Glasgow. He would say at Kyoto when he was asked how negotiations were going, ‘I’m walking and talking’. He went to Glasgow on his wedding anniversary and it was a chance for him to go ‘walking and talking’ again. I saw the footage of him with his walking stick, the wonder in his eyes and thinking how far we’d come.”

Prescott’s role at Kyoto is now the subject of a West End play written by Yorkshire playwrights Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, with actor Ferdy Murphy playing the politician.

David says he helped the pair with research and was invited to the opening night.

“I was sat two seats away from the man playing my father after the funeral just a few weeks earlier. I went up to him and said, ‘Hello, Dad’. At the end of the performance, they invited me to join them in an Q&A and I read the extract from his book on the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is just remarkable, he is gone but he is still treading the boards in the West End. It is just a life well lived.

“We had so many messages from people after he passed about how he helped them and changed their life and helping with housing and benefit issues and things like that or how he helped people starting in politics and gave them advice. It is still so comforting to us to see how he affected other people’s lives. He was always about helping people get on.

“When he had diabetes and bulimia, he turned it into a campaign to raise awareness. Even now he is not with us he is still campaigning. I just want to do what I can to pay tribute to him and see what we can do to find a cure for this disease and make it easier for people in their remaining years to hold onto their memories.

“There are so many people just starting on this journey - I’d say reach out and get support because it is so hard to see them like that. We were lucky we still held onto him and he was able to FaceTime Gordon and Tony and Peter and chat to them. He’d regularly speak to Angela Rayner, who’d obviously become the next Labour Deputy Prime Minister.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David adds: “His greatest achievement other than Kyoto was regional devolution. His vision was always about the North working together. He introduced the regional development agencies and he was the father of devolution. He was passionate about pushing power as close to the people as possible so regional people made the decisions. Now we have got a Hull and East Yorkshire mayor coming.

“I really hope whoever is elected can work together with the other mayors to bring back that Northern Way concept which he pioneered for better transport links, for better coordination on regional economic strategy and being a strong voice for the North. That is his lasting achievement. He didn’t get to see the Hull and East Yorkshire mayor but we are going to have one. That is hopefully a fitting legacy for what he did in his life. He was a Northerner and he knew how important it was to give people those powers and funding.”

This year’s will be David Prescott’s second attempt at the London Marathon, having first run it in 2007 in support of the Spinal Injury Association.

He says that race proved to be a challenging one.

“It was actually the hottest marathon on record and they installed run-through showers at the last minute. I did it in over five hours but I did dine out on managing to beat Haile Gebrselassie who pulled up halfway through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David jokes that his ambition for this year’s event is to complete it “before sundown”.

“As long as I beat the guy in the deep sea diver’s suit I’ll be happy.”

He adds his training has brought about another nice connection to his dad.

“I started working out in January in my local leisure centre, the Woodford Leisure Centre. After I finished a workout I came out and saw a plaque on the wall saying my father had opened the centre on April 27, 1982. That is the same date as this year’s London Marathon - I thought, it is literally a sign. How serendipitous is that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to run for everyone who has either been through this or is going through this. It is going to be an emotional day and something that will live with me. You are just lucky to have the memories.”