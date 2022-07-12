Headhunting firm Red Diamond Executive set to double turnover as it makes plans for London office

The Huddersfield-based firm is on track to reach £1.2m in turnover by the end of 2022, a 112% increase on 2021, which has been achieved with just four fee-earners.

This year, the firm has also taken on three new recruits, taking its headcount to nine, with plans to hire three additional people by the end of year.

Red Diamond specialises in the financial services, construction, pharmaceuticals and aerospace sectors.

Founder, Emma Robinson, said: “What a lot of people might not realise, is that a head-hunter’s job goes far beyond just finding people. At Red Diamond, we’re involved at a strategic level, and we have strong business acumen, meaning that we use niche techniques which help our clients to see gaps in their skill sets and develop new market opportunities.”

This strategic stance has helped the business to grow organically year-on-year, and it now has plans to open an office in London and grow its Middle Eastern operation by 2023.

Last year, the company launched Red Diamond Recruitment to support businesses with middle-management recruitment.

Red Diamond has said it will not go down the traditional route when recruiting in-house.

Ms Robinson explained: “We always tell clients that the right person for the job isn’t necessarily someone who has years of sector experience, and so we follow our own advice.

“Our next headhunters will already be industry experts in the fields we are looking to grow in – and we’ll train them in headhunting. We’re reverse engineering the process.”

Red Diamond is also set to launch a graduate training programme, with close links to the University of Huddersfield.