Headlam expands recycling take-back scheme following successful Northampton pilot

Headlam Group plc, the UK’s leading floor covering distributor, is delighted to announce it is expanding its sustainability initiatives with the rollout of its take-back scheme in York.

This follows a successful pilot in Northampton, which enabled customers to easily recycle their flooring materials, reinforcing Headlam’s commitment to circularity and reducing environmental impact.

Headlam has seen strong results from its takeback scheme in 2024 with continued positive results in 2025. So far this year, the Group has sold 35,207 tonnes of carpet, and disposed of 23,940 tonnes, achieving a 67.99% success rate, up from 58.70% in 2024. Underlay saw similar positive results in 2024.

This year Headlam has disposed of even more tonnes than the Group sold, leading to a 265% success rate of the scheme. This demonstrates the positive impact of the scheme, not just for Headlam but for the industry itself.

The expansion of the takeback scheme comes as Headlam continues to make significant progress toward its ambitious sustainability goals. The company’s latest Sustainability Report released this March highlights key achievements, including:

A 46% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions against a 2019 baseline, keeping the company on track for Net Zero by 2040.

A drop in energy intensity, supported by increased solar panel installations and reduced gas usage, lowering reliance on fossil fuels.

Ongoing work with suppliers through Carpet Recycling UK to develop more sustainable products and create a circular product cycle.