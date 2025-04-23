Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head of business and features Chris Burn, deputy business editor Greg Wright and business reporter Michael Crossland have all been nominated in the Nations and Regions Journalist of the Year category for the 2025 Headline Money awards, making up half of the six-person shortlist.

Mr Burn and Mr Wright are both previous winners of the award, with Mr Crossland, who joined the paper in 2022, shortlisted for the first time.

Mr Burn has also been shortlisted in the Personal Finance Story of the Year category for his coverage of the Yorkshire victims of the Philips Trust Corporation investment scandal which affected hundreds of elderly building society customers. Societies involved have since repaid more than £40m to affected customers.

Others shortlisted in the same category all represent national news organisations, including The Financial Times, BBC Radio 4 and The Sun.