Headline Money Awards 2025: Three Yorkshire Post business reporters shortlisted for financial journalism honour
Head of business and features Chris Burn, deputy business editor Greg Wright and business reporter Michael Crossland have all been nominated in the Nations and Regions Journalist of the Year category for the 2025 Headline Money awards, making up half of the six-person shortlist.
Mr Burn and Mr Wright are both previous winners of the award, with Mr Crossland, who joined the paper in 2022, shortlisted for the first time.
They have been selected for work including revealing environmental permit breaches by Yorkshire Water and coverage of individuals who have suffered serious health complications linked to Covid vaccinations.
Mr Burn has also been shortlisted in the Personal Finance Story of the Year category for his coverage of the Yorkshire victims of the Philips Trust Corporation investment scandal which affected hundreds of elderly building society customers. Societies involved have since repaid more than £40m to affected customers.
Others shortlisted in the same category all represent national news organisations, including The Financial Times, BBC Radio 4 and The Sun.
Winners will be announced at an event in London on July 16.
