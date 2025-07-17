Headlinemoney Awards: Yorkshire Post reporter Greg Wright wins award for 'brilliant investigative journalism'

Yorkshire Post deputy business editor Greg Wright has been hailed for his “brilliant investigative journalism” as he was named the best regional financial reporter in the country at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Wright was named as the Nations and Regions Journalist of the Year at the Headlinemoney Awards in London on Wednesday night.

He has won the newly-renamed category twice before in 2017 and 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Wright (centre) with Yorkshire Post colleagues Chris Burn and Michael Crossland

The judging panel praised Mr Wright’s “responsible reporting” and “brilliant investigative journalism,” highlighting his articles as “strong evidence of the regional press standing up for poor and marginalised people against major corporations”. In the words of one judge, “Greg's articles were impressive and shone a light on issues where people needed help”.

It follows Mr Wright also winning a Wincott award for his financial journalism earlier this year.

He said he was “delighted and deeply honoured” to win the Headlinemoney prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to congratulate all the superb winners and everyone on the shortlists, including my brilliant colleagues Michael Crossland and Chris Burn.

Greg Wright was a winner at the Headlinemoney Awards

"I dedicate it to my colleagues at The Yorkshire Post and everyone affected by three major scandals; the loan charge, vaccine damage payment and SSB Law. They displayed great courage in telling their stories. It is more important than ever that regional journalism speaks up for the marginalised and oppressed.

"Thanks also to the editor James Mitchinson for providing me with a platform to provide essential public interest journalism."

It is the fourth time in the past five years that a Yorkshire Post business reporter has won the local journalism category at the Headlinemoney Awards and is the 19th award win of Mr Wright’s career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Coles of Hargreaves Lansdown, who writes a weekly business column for The Yorkshire Post, was named Expert of the Year at the same event.

“Sarah has an outstanding depth of knowledge,” said one journalist judge about her work.