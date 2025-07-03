Headlines in the making at Meet The Media

Around 30 Yorkshire business owners gathered last week to pitch their story ideas to five of the region’s top journalists at the afternoon event, hosted by PR experts, Linda Harrison and Jo Leatham.

Billed as a speed networking event for entrepreneurs, journalists took to the stage to divulge insider tips and share invaluable insights and expert knowledge about how the media works. They outlined the type of stories they report on, the topics their readers are interested in and what to include in a business pitch/press release to make it stand out (along with the common mistakes to avoid!).

On stage were:

Andrew Palmer – Group Editor at p.ublished online newspapers covering five titles across the north of England including the Yorkshire Times – journalist, speech writer and media coach and former business reporter at the Yorkshire Post as well as a former co-presenter of a BBC local radio classical music programme

Darren Greenwood – York Press Business Editor - with over 30-years media experience writing for regional dailies, national business press and trade titles

Elly Fiorentini - Senior Content Producer (communities), BBC Radio York - an award- winning journalist and radio presenter who has just celebrated 40 years with the BBC. She has worked across radio, online, TV and training and spent most of her career presenting a daily show on BBC Radio York

Kathryn Armstrong – Editor at Yorkshire Life Magazine, Newsquest Media - an experienced features journalist and magazine editor who loves the challenge of bringing Yorkshire to life through its people, places and landscape

Louisa Gregson - a freelance journalist who writes for a host of national newspapers and lifestyle magazines.

Meet the Media

It was then over to the speed networking where the business owners rotated between the five journalists’ tables to deliver their elevator pitch - showcasing their business, sharing their inspiring founder stories and news, pitching ideas and making meaningful connections.

Some of the innovative businesses who got this unique opportunity to tell their stories included:

Katie Reeves, a marine scientist and founder of start-up business, Festive Green, which creates sustainable artificial Christmas trees

Jemma Graham, owner of Paws n Promises, a dog chaperone wedding service that ensures furry family members can form part of the celebrations, helping dogs greet guests and keeping them calm for photos

Rebecca Catterall from Sunken Studios who brings people together and encourages ideas to take shape through pottery throwing classes and ceramics workshops

Tessa Gray, a former Cordon Bleu Chef and Haute Couture trained image consultant who helps make first impressions count

Louis Kirtlan, owner of Whitby’s oldest fish and chips serving restaurant – Hetty and Betty - which now offers fish and chip afternoon teas and caters for private dining and weddings

Garden Designer, Camilla Grayley, who’s on a mission to inspire more people to connect with the natural world through plants and greenery.

Sarah Westwood, an artist and illustrator on the Yorkshire coast, said: “Meet The Media was a brilliant PR experience. Not only was the exposure invaluable but also the connections made along the way. The five journalists were incredibly approachable and gave so much good advice. The people in my group were really supportive and it was a privilege to hear about their businesses. Watching their confidence grow with each pitch was inspiring.

“Linda and Jo created an atmosphere that was encouraging and collaborative, and I came away feeling more confident in sharing my own story. A really uplifting and empowering day."

Coach Theresa Hargreaves said: “Walking into a room to ‘pitch’ my business to five established powerhouses in journalism was daunting to say the least!

“The actual experience was eye-opening - meeting other business owners and learning about their worlds and finding out about what really goes on in journalism. It was also educational, in tweaking my approach to pinpoint what the ‘real story’ is and hopefully rewarding - watch this space for printed articles to come.”

Jemma Graham, owner of Paws n Promises, added: “I absolutely loved being involved in the event last week. I was nervous but all the attendees and journalists were really friendly and I instantly felt at ease. Jo and Linda did a fabulous job of organising and making sure everyone had a fair chance to tell their story. I'm thrilled that I've had contact with some of the journalists following the event.”

Kirsty Dixon, a menopause Educator and Coach and founder of Feel Good Menopause, commented: “The event was amazing. I had no idea what to expect, but I left with so many great ideas about how to use stories to drive my business forward.”

The event was captured in pictures by professional photographer and makeup artist, Joanna Brierley, from Joanna's Touch Photography. Based in North Yorkshire, Joanna not only provides professional photography but also offers personalised skin advice and makeup application, ensuring clients feel comfortable and confident from start to finish. Her recently launched Slavic Girls Project celebrates all women (not only from Slavic countries), fostering a sense of belonging and connection by helping them feel seen, heard, and understood.

Jo Leatham, who has over 30-years’ experience in PR and specialises in connecting businesses with journalists, explained: “Yorkshire is home to so many enterprising entrepreneurs making great strides, serving their communities and providing businesses with vital support. Creating a platform that helps owners understand the fundamentals of PR and share relevant news and inspiring stories with journalists is what Linda and I are so passionate about.”

Linda Harrison, a former regional and national newspaper journalist who specialises in helping business owners in Yorkshire to get more visible through PR, said: “The idea of pitching to journalists may feel a bit scary and overwhelming. But once you understand how PR works, it’s a valuable tool - and anyone can use it to help their business to grow.

“Building on the success of Meet The Media, Jo and I are now planning a series of smaller events to help Yorkshire business owners learn how to hit the headlines.

“These include a new half-day PR workshop in York in September. Expect practical advice on how to write and send pitches to journalists, which you can try out during the session while connecting with other ambitious entrepreneurs. Spaces are limited to just eight, and attendees will also enjoy a lovely lunch. Hope to see you there!”

If you’d like to find out more about Linda and Jo’s PR services and events, please email Linda: [email protected] or Jo: [email protected] or visit www.lindaharrison.co.uk www.joleatham.co.uk

