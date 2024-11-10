Headrow House: Green light given for new 'co-living' development in Leeds city centre
The news comes after the plan, which will see Hedrow House, in Leeds centre, converted into 230 co-living homes, was recommended for approval by the council at the end of last month.
The building sits across from, though is unconnected with, the Headrow House bar, which is located on the same street.
Put forward by developer Watkin Jones, the scheme would provide potential residents with private studio spaces with their own living, cooking and en-suite facilities, as well as access to shared space to meet and socialise, including outdoor terracing and roof garden space.
Iain Smith, planning director at Watkin Jones, said: "We are very excited to announce planning approval for Headrow House, our first co-living project in Leeds. Ranked the third largest city by population in the UK, Leeds is a vital commercial and residential centre, and we are committed to providing high-quality, sustainable co-living accommodation that will help to address the on-going demand for rental homes in Leeds city centre.
The project is Watkin Jones’ third UK co-living development. The company has already completed schemes in Bristol and Exeter.
