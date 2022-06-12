Health and housing specialist Lovel Developments completes primary care centre in East Yorkshire

The Willand Primary Care Centre at Anlaby provides 15 consulting rooms and a number of specialist services.

Mandy Edwards, Executive Manager of the new centre, said: “It has futureproofed our services and has been designed with the needs of patients at heart. In conjunction with other service providers we are in a position now to develop and deliver services and help to meet the needs of patients as the community changes and grows.”

Pictured outside the Willand Primary Care Centre are (from left) Richard Dodson, of the NHS East Riding of Yorkshire CCG, Philip Lovel of Lovel Developments and Richard Taylor, a partner GP at the new centre.

Mrs Edwards said: “The new building will support us in delivering a mix of appointment types, be it over the phone, face to face or video consultation according to the needs of the appointment and patient preference. We are also able to provide access to IT facilities for people who don’t have them at home in order to support consultations with secondary care providers.”

“There are about 30 people working here altogether including six GPs and we are continuing to develop the team and the services. We hope the building will help us to attract new staff by offering a range of services, enhance patient care and support our community.”

Richard Dodson, Chief Finance Officer of the NHS East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “This new Primary Care Centre has been in the planning and development stage for a number of years and we are delighted that the plans have now become reality.

“The new, modern facilities will enable the local population to continue to access a high standard of care and the additional space offers welcome potential for growth and expansion of both services and workforce.”

Philip Lovel, Managing Director of Lovel Developments, said: “We have completed similar projects in the past and we have others in the pipeline that will provide further new and improved health facilities in this area and further afield.