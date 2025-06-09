Healthcare firm Totally collapses into administration but divisions sold

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derby-based healthcare firm – which lost the NHS 111 support contract in February this year – has appointed Ernst & Young partners Tim Vance and Sam Woodward as joint administrators after failing to secure bids or strategic investors for the entire firm. It said that following the appointment, the sale of its selective care and corporate wellbeing subsidiaries, as well as the urgent care division, was completed to rival PHL Group.

“This transaction sees the continued and uninterrupted provision of all services previously delivered by the group,” Totally said.

Totally employed more than 1,400 employees, according to its 2023-2024 annual report. The group added: “PHL Group will make separate announcements shortly, including communication with the customers, suppliers and employees of the elective care and urgent care divisions, and the corporate wellbeing business, which are all continuing to provide all services as normal following the transaction.”

Former NHS 111 urgent care provider Totally has collapsed into administration, but said a deal to sell its main divisions will see the “uninterrupted provision” of all its services. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The company’s failure comes after a difficult past year, with the firm losing the NHS 111 contract worth £13 million and then revealing last month it was facing a potential medical negligence claim related to an incident in January 2018.

At the time, it warned the size of the liability for the claim could be more than the £10 million claim limit on its insurance policy.

It launched a strategic review to look at options, including the sale of subsidiaries “receiving strategic investment or undertaking some other form of comparable corporate action”.

