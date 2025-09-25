Healthcare innovators must measure gains to help get their products to market: Professor Matthew Taylor

Healthcare innovators face many barriers on the way to getting their products to market. Whilst many of these barriers are well known, perhaps the least understood obstacle to market is health economics. Unfortunately, it is also one of the last considerations that innovators address whilst developing their products and sometimes the realisation comes too late.

The NHS faces tough decisions about the tools that it can use to deliver its objectives. From a fixed budget each year, the NHS hopes to maximise the health and wellbeing of the nation, by carefully allocating its expenditure across infrastructure, staff, pharmaceuticals, devices, and many other potential technologies. Because of this, the NHS is aware that any money being spent on one technology cannot be spent on another.

Centralised decision makers such as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have developed methods to help the NHS to weigh up the benefits of a new technology against the ‘opportunity costs’ of giving up other healthcare to help pay for the new intervention.

Valuing and measuring health might seem to be an abstract concept. However, NICE uses a metric to combine both length of life (life expectancy) with quality of life. This is known as the ‘quality-adjusted life year’, or QALY. One QALY is equivalent to living for one year in full health. Likewise, if someone were to live for ten years at 50% of their usual quality of life, then this would be equivalent to five QALYs. The QALY gains associated with a new technology can, in this way, be compared against the QALY losses from ‘losing’ other healthcare to free up budget.

Professor Matthew Taylor speaks at the Yorkshire Post Life Sciences event

To help the NHS make these difficult decisions, innovators must provide suitable evidence. Most healthcare technology developers focus on the regulatory aspects of clinical evidence, usually relating to safety and effectiveness. However, whilst this might enable them to achieve regulatory approval, they are likely to fall at the ‘health economics hurdle’ unless they can demonstrate that their product provides value for money. This means being able to estimate, with reasonable accuracy, the costs of delivering the healthcare as well as the QALY gains that it will achieve.

Healthcare innovators should think about how QALY gains will be captured. Will their clinical trial capture quality of life? Will it allow long-term forecasts to be made? Will it capture all relevant costs and outcomes? The answer to these questions is rarely ‘yes’ and, indeed, these questions are rarely asked until it is too late to generate such evidence.

We frequently see promising healthcare technologies fail to get the NHS uptake that might have been expected, and this is often due to a lack of convincing health economics evidence. It is never too early for innovators to think about this barrier, and to make sure that their evidence base is ready for the least understood challenge of all.