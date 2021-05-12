HealthNet Homecare aims to improve the quality of life for people with acute diseases

HealthNet Homecare is based in Pontefract

HealthNet Homecare (UK) Ltd has announced the completion of the acquisition of HealthNet share capital, which was previously owned by Lexon UK Limited.

Pontefract-based HealthNet Homecare is a clinical homecare provider serving tens of thousands of chronic, acute and rare disease patients with varying clinical needs across the UK and Northern Ireland.

The company has grown from a start-up business in 2015 to become the third largest provider of clinical homecare.

In a statement, the company said: “HealthNet, with the support of Barclays Corporate Banking, has acquired share capital previously owned by parent company Lexon UK Limited, marking a new era for the HealthNet Homecare business both in their future investment in patient care at home and in helping the NHS to continue to transform the way speciality clinical homecare is delivered in the UK.”

The company’s CEO Kerry Hinton said: “This is great news for the business and the team.

“We have focused on making our core services reliable and simple to use and our business easy to engage with.”

Jim Quantrill, relationship manager at Barclays Corporate Banking in the Midlands, said: “I am delighted to welcome HealthNet Homecare to Barclays and to provide funding for this buyout which supports their longer term, strategic growth plans.

"Our industry specialist proposition enables us to have an in-depth understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing the sector.