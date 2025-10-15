Hearing loss can have major impact on self-confidence and relationships: Andrew Armitage

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his younger years, he had been an avid member of a golf club but had recently stopped going.

His shoulders were slumped, and he looked like a beaten man. I knew straight away that all this was a result of his hearing loss.

I am the Clinical Director of The Yorkshire Hearing Clinic, and we treat self-funded clients mainly over 50 in North Yorkshire, and the psychological impact of hearing loss is not to be underestimated.

Hearing loss can put relationships under strain

My clients who find themselves in this situation often say they feel as if they’re sitting in a bubble and not really connected; one step removed.

Telltale signs for me are seeing a person with hearing loss not understanding a conversation but nodding or laughing along in what they think are the right places.

Over a period of time, this constant lack of involvement can chip away at somebody’s self-confidence to the point that they start avoiding situations.

It feels like it is a generational thing, particularly amongst older men, in that a lot of males over a certain age still don’t talk about how they’re feeling.

Andrew Armitage shares his expert insight

It’s not the done thing, and as a result, I often see their partners misunderstanding the hearing issues and instead believing it is a communication issue.

When it comes to relationships, not hearing can create a lot of tension.

One partner often feels frustrated that they constantly have to repeat themselves, as the other has not heard what was said.

They often don’t realise there is an actual hearing issue.

People typically wait ten years between the onset of hearing loss and taking action.

Ten years of day-in-day-out miscommunication is a long time in a marriage, and it can mean that a relationship breaks down.

We’re all guilty of doing things like shouting from another room or talking with our backs to somebody so that they can’t see our mouths, or being dismissive that the other person simply can’t be bothered to listen.

But if somebody you know is looking like they are increasingly isolated, my advice is not to jump to conclusions that they are deliberately not listening, but to seek to understand if a hearing issue is at play.

If it is the case, speak clearly and simply ask the other person what you can do to help them hear more easily.

At the end of the appointment with the couple who came to see me, the wife said to me she said she thought her husband just wasn’t listening to her, she had absolutely

no idea his hearing was that bad.

We all have regular health check-ups and eye tests, but unfortunately, this doesn’t always extend to hearing, and it can go unnoticed.

Sometimes men don’t know how to speak about how they’re feeling or what’s going on physically.

So be alert, and if you are concerned about yourself or a family member, find a professional audiologist to conduct a check.

From what I saw that day, it could save your marriage.