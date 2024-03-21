Heath House Mill: Former woollen mill complex in Huddersfield up for sale at offers in excess of £2.45m
Heath House Mill is a 5.1-acre site based off Heath House Lane in the village of Bolster Moor in Huddersfield.
The site is a multi-tenanted mixed industrial and office complex, comprising 40 units across 90,330 sq ft which are fully-let to 25 businesses, with a net initial yield of 10.59 per cent.
Ryan Barker, Walker Singleton director, said: “Heath House Mill represents an excellent investment opportunity, with a strong net initial yield and a low capital value rate, so we expect will make it a popular listing.
“It’s prominent location and the future potential for redevelopment are only likely to further increase attention in the site.
“I would strongly advise any interested parties to get in contact to discuss the opportunity and to arrange a viewing.”
Walker Singleton is a multi-disciplinary consultancy which provides partner-led property and asset services.
