Heathrow Airport: Boss reveals predicted cost of fire that caused disruption for 270,000 passengers

The boss of Heathrow has revealed the closure of the airport in March after a substation fire is expected to cost it tens of millions of pounds.
By Greg Wright

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:37 BST

Chief executive Thomas Woldbye told the PA news agency the financial impact of the temporary closure caused by a power outage was expected to be in the “low tens of millions”.

The group is now waiting for a report from energy watchdog Ofgem to finalise its findings into the incident to see if it can claim compensation from National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET).

No flights operated at the west London airport until about 6pm on March 21 because of the blaze which started late the previous night.

A view of the North Hyde electrical substation which caught fire earlier this year. The boss of Heathrow has revealed the chaotic closure of the London airport in March after the substation fire is expected to cost it tens of millions of pounds.(Photo by Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire)

More than 270,000 air passenger journeys were disrupted by the incident. Mr Woldbye told PA the group had “learnings” to take away from the incident. The comments came as the airport revealed half-year profits fell by more than a third despite seeing passenger numbers soar to a record high. The group posted a 37.2 per cent drop in pre-tax profits to £203m for the six months to June 30 as its costs surged.

