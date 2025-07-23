Heathrow Airport: Boss reveals predicted cost of fire that caused disruption for 270,000 passengers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief executive Thomas Woldbye told the PA news agency the financial impact of the temporary closure caused by a power outage was expected to be in the “low tens of millions”.

The group is now waiting for a report from energy watchdog Ofgem to finalise its findings into the incident to see if it can claim compensation from National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No flights operated at the west London airport until about 6pm on March 21 because of the blaze which started late the previous night.

A view of the North Hyde electrical substation which caught fire earlier this year. The boss of Heathrow has revealed the chaotic closure of the London airport in March after the substation fire is expected to cost it tens of millions of pounds.(Photo by Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire)