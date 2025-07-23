Heathrow Airport: Boss reveals predicted cost of fire that caused disruption for 270,000 passengers
Chief executive Thomas Woldbye told the PA news agency the financial impact of the temporary closure caused by a power outage was expected to be in the “low tens of millions”.
The group is now waiting for a report from energy watchdog Ofgem to finalise its findings into the incident to see if it can claim compensation from National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET).
No flights operated at the west London airport until about 6pm on March 21 because of the blaze which started late the previous night.
More than 270,000 air passenger journeys were disrupted by the incident. Mr Woldbye told PA the group had “learnings” to take away from the incident. The comments came as the airport revealed half-year profits fell by more than a third despite seeing passenger numbers soar to a record high. The group posted a 37.2 per cent drop in pre-tax profits to £203m for the six months to June 30 as its costs surged.
