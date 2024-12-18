Heathrow increases upgrade spending to £2.3bn days after Saudi investment confirmed

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heathrow has announced its investment programme for the next two years is being increased by £244m from previous forecasts, taking the total planned spending for 2025 and 2026 to £2.3bn.

The airport said the money “will be used to enhance capabilities across all terminals, including baggage delivery and projects to support punctual departures and arrivals”.

Among the planned schemes are active travel projects to encourage cycling and walking to the airport and between terminals, which are expected to be completed in 2027.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye has announced the updated spending plans

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye said: “Heathrow is the UK’s gateway to the world, and ultimately, the country’s gateway to growth.

"Today’s announcement confirms that we will continue to invest more than £1bn of private sector cash each year into the airport to deliver facilities our airlines and passengers want, while boosting the UK economy and creating opportunities for businesses up and down the country.”

It follows Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund taking a 15 per cent stake in the airport with private investment house Ardian taking its stake in the airport to 22.6 per cent.

Last week, Turqi Al-Nowaiser, Deputy Governor and Head of International Investments for PIF, said: “PIF is pleased to be investing in Heathrow Airport, a vital UK asset and a world-class airport.

"We believe in the importance of infrastructure as a key sector in supporting the transition to net zero.

"Heathrow acts as a crucial gateway to the world, and we look forward to supporting Heathrow’s management in its efforts to secure the sustainable growth of the airport and to continue to maintain its position as a global aviation hub.”