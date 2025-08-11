Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s busiest airport said 7,981,137 passengers travelled through its four terminals in July.

That is compared with 7,980,455 during the same month last year.

Across the first seven months of 2025, the west London airport has recorded year-on-year growth of just 0.2 per cent, with its two runways being used at almost full capacity.

File of an Emirates Airbus A380 plane taking off from Heathrow Airport in West London. (Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

Heathrow unveiled plans to build a full-length third runway last week.

It stated this would enable an additional 276,000 flights per year, from 480,000 today to 756,000.