Heathrow reports 'almost no growth' in passenger numbers due to lack of capacity
The UK’s busiest airport said 7,981,137 passengers travelled through its four terminals in July.
That is compared with 7,980,455 during the same month last year.
Across the first seven months of 2025, the west London airport has recorded year-on-year growth of just 0.2 per cent, with its two runways being used at almost full capacity.
Heathrow unveiled plans to build a full-length third runway last week.
It stated this would enable an additional 276,000 flights per year, from 480,000 today to 756,000.
The airport said it recorded its busiest day on August 1, with 270,869 passengers. It also claimed to be “Europe’s most punctual major hub”, ahead of Amsterdam Schiphol.