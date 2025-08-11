Heathrow reports 'almost no growth' in passenger numbers due to lack of capacity

Heathrow airport saw almost no growth in passenger numbers last month because of capacity constraints.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 11th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST

The UK’s busiest airport said 7,981,137 passengers travelled through its four terminals in July.

That is compared with 7,980,455 during the same month last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Across the first seven months of 2025, the west London airport has recorded year-on-year growth of just 0.2 per cent, with its two runways being used at almost full capacity.

File of an Emirates Airbus A380 plane taking off from Heathrow Airport in West London. (Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire)placeholder image
File of an Emirates Airbus A380 plane taking off from Heathrow Airport in West London. (Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

Heathrow unveiled plans to build a full-length third runway last week.

It stated this would enable an additional 276,000 flights per year, from 480,000 today to 756,000.

The airport said it recorded its busiest day on August 1, with 270,869 passengers. It also claimed to be “Europe’s most punctual major hub”, ahead of Amsterdam Schiphol.

Related topics:HeathrowLondonEurope
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice