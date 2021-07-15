Heck goes to market to celebrate local produce

Heck will also be running the pop-up shop that it launched in May

The family-run, North Yorkshire firm said the best local food and drink will be on offer at Bedale’s first community pop up market.

The event will take place at Heck's headquarters in Lime Lane, Kirklington, and local produce will be available from a range of market stalls, including cheese, chutneys and charcuterie from The Truckle Cheese Company.

Other stalls will include Potters Eggs, Thornborough Cider Cake Bake & Pops, A Go-Go Puddings and Gallone’s ice cream.

Heck said the farmers market will be a fun day out for foodie explorers, families and even the dog, as long as they’re kept on a lead.

It added that everyone who comes along will get a free Heck hotdog on arrival.

Heck will also be running the pop-up shop that it launched in May, where people can drop by and stock up on bangers, burgers and mince, including best-sellers at discounted prices and special edition flavours usually the reserve of county shows and food festivals, and not available in the supermarkets.

Heck merchandise, ranging from mugs, tea towels, yoga mats to water bottles will also be available to buy.

Heck co-founder, Andrew Keeble, said: “We wanted to get behind our local community and showcase the outstanding independent producers in and around the area.

“Our factory shop has been really popular and the site where it’s based has a good amount of outside space, so we thought let’s add to this and bring together other producers into a regular community market where we can come together and meet the people behind some of this great food and drink.

“If there’s anything the past 18 months has taught us, it’s the importance of community and looking out for each other. We want to celebrate this, but still in a safe and socially distanced way. We hope people will enjoy browsing the stalls and stocking up on some delicious food and drink to take home and enjoy.”