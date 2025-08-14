Heck: Yorkshire firm calls on young creatives to design next limited edition sausage

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Heck Colour & Create Sausage Challenge, which is open to five to 12 year-olds, invites download and colour in a special Heck sausage pack template.

The winning design will then be turned into a real-life Heck! limited-edition sausage flavour, developed alongside the company’s ‘sausage scientist’ Calum Smith at the firm’s North Yorkshire base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heck! co-founder, Jamie Keeble said, “We’re always looking for fun and delicious ways to shake up the sausage world. We thought, why not let the next generation take the reins? Whether it’s rainbow sprinkles, pizza fillings, or something completely wild, we want to see what Britain’s kids can dream up.”

Eight year-old Lola Fenn, who won a competition at Bedale school to have her idea of Lemon and Honey flavoured sausages made by Heck. Pictured with director Jamie Keeble and Calum Smith, flavour development. Photo by Glen Minikin