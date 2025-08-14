Heck: Yorkshire firm calls on young creatives to design next limited edition sausage
The Heck Colour & Create Sausage Challenge, which is open to five to 12 year-olds, invites download and colour in a special Heck sausage pack template.
The winning design will then be turned into a real-life Heck! limited-edition sausage flavour, developed alongside the company’s ‘sausage scientist’ Calum Smith at the firm’s North Yorkshire base.
Heck! co-founder, Jamie Keeble said, “We’re always looking for fun and delicious ways to shake up the sausage world. We thought, why not let the next generation take the reins? Whether it’s rainbow sprinkles, pizza fillings, or something completely wild, we want to see what Britain’s kids can dream up.”
The move follows a competition last year when the brand teamed up with their local Bedale Primary School to find its next limited edition sausage flavour. Eight-year-old Lola Fenn’s Honey Lemon & Chicken Sausage was crowned the winner and sold on the Heck website and in Booths supermarkets.