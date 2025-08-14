Heck: Yorkshire firm calls on young creatives to design next limited edition sausage

Yorkshire-based food firm Heck has launched a competition aimed at young creatives in a bid to find its next limited edition sausage flavour.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 14th Aug 2025, 16:45 BST

The Heck Colour & Create Sausage Challenge, which is open to five to 12 year-olds, invites download and colour in a special Heck sausage pack template.

The winning design will then be turned into a real-life Heck! limited-edition sausage flavour, developed alongside the company’s ‘sausage scientist’ Calum Smith at the firm’s North Yorkshire base.

Heck! co-founder, Jamie Keeble said, “We’re always looking for fun and delicious ways to shake up the sausage world. We thought, why not let the next generation take the reins? Whether it’s rainbow sprinkles, pizza fillings, or something completely wild, we want to see what Britain’s kids can dream up.”

Eight year-old Lola Fenn, who won a competition at Bedale school to have her idea of Lemon and Honey flavoured sausages made by Heck. Pictured with director Jamie Keeble and Calum Smith, flavour development. Photo by Glen Minikinplaceholder image
Eight year-old Lola Fenn, who won a competition at Bedale school to have her idea of Lemon and Honey flavoured sausages made by Heck. Pictured with director Jamie Keeble and Calum Smith, flavour development. Photo by Glen Minikin

The move follows a competition last year when the brand teamed up with their local Bedale Primary School to find its next limited edition sausage flavour. Eight-year-old Lola Fenn’s Honey Lemon & Chicken Sausage was crowned the winner and sold on the Heck website and in Booths supermarkets.

