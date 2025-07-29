Heineken: Brewing giant sold less beer in face of price talks with European retailers
The Dutch brewer saw shares dip as it also indicated that US tariffs would act as a drag on company profits.
The company, which also makes Birra Moretti and Amstel, reported a 1.2 per cent drop in beer volumes in the first six months of 2025, driven by declines in Brazil, the US and parts of Europe.
It said European volumes dropped by 4.7 per cent after a number of retailers, primarily in France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, pulled the brand due to planned price increases.
Heineken said the talks with retailer groups took longer than expected to be resolved.
Group revenues dropped by 5 per cent to 16.9 billion euros (£14.6 billion) for the half-year.
The company said it also saw weaker sales in the US over the period, with beer volumes down by “high” single digits due to weak consumer sentiment.
It comes as the company is set to be impacted by the proposed 15 per cent tariff on all EU products imported into the US.
In the UK, net revenues, before exceptional items and amortisation, increased by “low single digits” over the half.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.