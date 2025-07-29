Heineken: Brewing giant sold less beer in face of price talks with European retailers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dutch brewer saw shares dip as it also indicated that US tariffs would act as a drag on company profits.

The company, which also makes Birra Moretti and Amstel, reported a 1.2 per cent drop in beer volumes in the first six months of 2025, driven by declines in Brazil, the US and parts of Europe.

It said European volumes dropped by 4.7 per cent after a number of retailers, primarily in France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, pulled the brand due to planned price increases.

Brewing giant Heineken has said it sold less beer in the face of tense price negotiations with European retailers over the first half of the year. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Heineken said the talks with retailer groups took longer than expected to be resolved.

Group revenues dropped by 5 per cent to 16.9 billion euros (£14.6 billion) for the half-year.

The company said it also saw weaker sales in the US over the period, with beer volumes down by “high” single digits due to weak consumer sentiment.

It comes as the company is set to be impacted by the proposed 15 per cent tariff on all EU products imported into the US.