Helix Tool Company: Leeds firm backed by private equity group snaps up two businesses

Helix Tool Company, which was recently backed by NVM Private Equity, has purchased Floyd Automatic Tooling and Nsert as it seeks to consolidate the industrial tooling distribution market.

The value of the deals has not been made public.

Floyd Automatic based in Hertfordshire is a highly specialist technical distributor of tools and consumables for the sliding head CNC market.

Leeds firm Helix is expanding through the acquisition of two national businesses

Nsert is a regionally focussed cutting tool and industrial consumables supplier to a number of large customers in the North East of England.

A spokesperson for Helix said: “The combination of the two businesses will enable the now enlarged Helix group to broaden its product range and offer enhanced value to clients in the precision engineering, automotive, aerospace and medical sectors. The new additions will also see the Helix team significantly expand both their existing locations and enlarge their geographical footprint.

"Following these transactions, Helix remains acquisitive with adequate funding available to enable further consolidation across the market focussing on technical-led tooling distributors operating across the UK.”

Matt Cattell, CEO of Helix Tool’s holding company, MRO+ Solutions, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Floyd Automatic and Nsert into the Helix family.

"The combined deep technical expertise in both companies complements our existing offer perfectly. Today’s announcement signifies a strong start to 2025 for Helix and we are confident that customers will see significant benefit both in terms of product offering and exceptional technical expertise.”

Charlie Pidgeon, Investment Partner of NVM Private Equity, said: “Consolidation of markets is an obvious driver of growth and with such a strong reputation for technical expertise we saw a clear opportunity for Matt to integrate these businesses into an enlarged Group.