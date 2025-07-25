Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HelloHope has unveiled the HopeMap, the first public platform to log and showcase real-life stories of suicide interventions.

The platform will aim to combat “copycat suicides”, where an increase of suicides is seen amongst the general public when deaths of suicides are publicised.

The HopeMap aims to change this narrative by highlighting stories of hope and recovery, and how an intervention helped keep somebody from taking their own life.

HelloHope founder Ellie MacDonald speaks at the launch of the HopeMap platform, held at Nexus at the University of Leeds campus.

Ellie MacDonald, founder and CEO of HelloHope, who launched the organisation last year having lost her dad to suicide, said: “When I first trained as a teacher of suicide prevention courses in 2023, one sentence stuck with me, that was ‘nowhere in the world publicly logs suicide interventions so little is known about them’.

“We know ordinary people can intervene and save lives, and the more I trained people to be able to safely and confidently do so, and looked into the very real and damaging effects of copycat suicides, the more I knew this platform was needed.”

HopeMap was developed following Ms Mcdonald’s research into the serious risks associated with copycat suicides — a phenomenon also known as the Werther effect. This occurs when widespread media coverage of a suicide, particularly involving a public figure or celebrity, results in an increase in similar suicides among the general population, often using the same method.

However, research also highlights a more hopeful countereffect, the Papageno effect. This suggests that when stories of survival, support, and recovery are shared publicly, suicide rates tend to decline.

Developed by NoCode Ninja with legal support from Squire Patton Boggs, the HopeMap will welcome real-life stories from suicide survivors and interveners.

It also received funding through a grant awarded by the Huddersfield Health Innovation Partnership (HHIP), a project part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

HelloHope recently brought together more than 80 people for “A Celebration of Hope”, held at Nexus, University of Leeds, where it unveiled its new platform.

The event, which raised over £3,000 to support HelloHope’s work, highlighted stories of survival, resilience, and action, featuring talks from lived experience suicide survivors and interveners.

Speakers included Jonny Benjamin MBE, award-winning mental health campaigner and a suicide survivor whose viral 'Find Mike' campaign has been seen by millions worldwide.

Mr Benjamin was joined by Neil Laybourn, a globally respected mental health advocate whose life “changed forever” on Waterloo Bridge in 2008, when he intervened to support Mr Benjamin from suicide.

The event also heard from Sandeep Saib, an advocate, presenter and ambassador for HelloHope and multiple UK mental health charities, as well as Yorkshire suicide survivor Adam Pike and his rugby coach, Bob Hood who saved him from taking his own life.

Entertainment was also provided from Talk Your Walk Foundation, a Sound Leisure jukebox and live music from Ben Greenwell.

The HopeMap’s first phase was launched at the event, featuring stories across the UK.

Ms MacDonald, who worked in PR for 16 years prior to thelaunch of HelloHope, said that the move was “just the start” of the company’s efforts to help combat suicides.

She said: “I lost my dad to suicide when I was just four years old in 1989.

“The statistics haven’t changed; suicide is still the leading cause of death in under-35s and men under 50 in the UK.

“This made me so sad and I knew I had to do something about it.

“I launched HelloHope last year and spent 18 months researching and developing the innovative platform, thanks to the University of Huddersfield for funding the development, and it was an honour to unveil the HopeMap at a very special event.”

