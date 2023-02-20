Last orders have been called buy on anyone wanting to buy Wakefield’s historic Henry Boons pub.

The traditional alehouse on Westgate went up for sale last month after being in the same ownership for 40 years.

The pub has a guide price of £300,000 and is being sold by commercial property agents Sanderson Weatherall.

Neil Bestwick, partner at the Sanderson Weatherall Leeds office, said: “As expected, the availability of this well known freehold property has generated a healthy level of interest and our client now wishes to bring the marketing process to a conclusion by inviting written offers”.

The last date for offers is March 1.

Historically called The George and Dragon, the pub was renamed The Green Dragon in the 1820s and became Henry Boons in 1983. It takes its name from Henry Boon Clark, founder of HB Clark brewery, which was situated next to the pub.

The sale includes the main bar area at ground floor level with function space and a three-bedroom manager’s flat to the first floor.

The property also includes ‘Boons Yard’, featuring a catering kitchen with its own entrance off Parliament Street. The venue is suitable for private hire and live music events.

It is situated on the fringe of the Upper Westgate Heritage Action Zone, a partnership between Wakefield Council and Historic England.

The area has seen investment in the region of £4m in the regeneration of buildings in the Upper Westgate Conservation Area.

This also includes the proposed redevelopment of the old Westgate Station site for a commercial scheme incorporating a 120 bed hotel.

HB Clark brewery has been in existence since 1905.

Henry Boon Clark originally hailed from Hertfordshire. He began brewing in Kent, staying in the south for most of his life before settling in Yorkshire at the age of 60.

Beer making ceased on the site in 1960. It restarted again in 1982 after a new brew house opened within the original brewery.

