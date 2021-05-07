Henry Boot announces £5.8 million Manchester acquisition

Henry Boot has announced the acquisition in a statement to the City

The group's property development business, HBD, has acquired City Court, a 26,900 sq. ft. industrial estate located on Poland Street in the city's Ancoats neighbourhood, from vendors Urban Splash and Pears Group. The property is fully let to eight tenants, including Ticketmaster UK and Sky Telecommunications Services.

In a statement to the City, Henry Boot said: "The estate has a low average rent per square foot of under £10 and offers good rental growth and asset management opportunities. In the medium term the Group will also explore the opportunities for a significant urban residential development."

The acquisition will be retained in the group's investment portfolio and forms a part of Henry Boot's core strategy of targeting industrial and logistics, residential and urban development schemes.

Ed Hutchinson, managing director of HBD, said: "City Court is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions in 2021 for Henry Boot.