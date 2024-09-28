Henry Boot looks to quadruple housebuilding applications in North and Midlands after Labour's planning reforms

Sheffield-based Henry Boot PLC is seeking to advance planning applications on around 8,500 new properties across the North and Midlands in 2025 following Labour bringing in changes to rules around housebuilding proposals.

The company’s CEO Tim Roberts told The Yorkshire Post: “If we get better policy, the sector will respond to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that we will put an additional 8,500 plots for planning. That compares with a normal year where we make applications for 2,000 homes.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Roberts says Henry Boot hopes to put in planning applications for 8,500 new homes across the North and Midlands next year. Picture: James Bastable.

"We will invest money in pursing those planning applications and we will take on more people at Henry Boot. That is good for the economy.”

He added: “Henry Boot is based in Sheffield but we are a national business. It is a good sign for what is happening in the country that we feel we can put more planning applications in the Midlands and the North. Broadly, 35 per cent of them will be affordable properties.”

Labour have proposed changes to the country’s National Planning Policy Framework, including upping a target for new homes to 370,000 per year from a previous 300,000. Local councils will need to provide five years of land supply and maintain a pipeline for development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Roberts said the changes were “positive” but said further reforms are needed – particularly around having more planning officers at councils.

Earlier this week, a report by the Home Builders Federation warned that 12 months to June saw the fewest new home permissions granted for over a decade at just over 230,000. This is around 45 per cent down on what was being achieved in the late 2010s.

Large planning applications are supposed to be assessed within 13 weeks but developers have warned in some cases the process can take 18 months or longer.

Mr Roberts said some applications currently take years to be determined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The next thing the Government have to do is to make sure that local authorities are properly resourced and we’ve got to keep the Government’s feet close to fire on that.

"Planning authorities have got to have the ability to scrutinise, test and then hopefully pass some of these applications. We want as a country more homes but agree with the Government that we also want quality development.”

He said he believes that with improvements to the planning system, the construction industry will have time to adjust to increased demand for housebuilding projects.

Mr Roberts said those concerned that Labour’s plans will result in houses being built in unsuitable locations should have faith that both developers and councils will act prudently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Henry Boot is sensitive to the environment. We’ve been around for nearly 140 years so we have deep roots in our communities and we are a responsible, respectable business. There is a need for housing and it will have all sorts of benefits for Britain.

"The way younger generations are going to be able to afford houses is if we build more homes for them.