Henry Boot secures work at the historical Rowntree Factory site in York

Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, hosted a ground-breaking ceremony at The Cocoa Works.

The Sheffield-based group's construction business Henry Boot Construction has been selected as the contractor to refurbish York' s historical Rowntree Factory into 279 apartments, which are being delivered by Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group.

The Cocoa Works will comprise seven studios, 111 one-bedroom apartments, 146 two-bedroom apartments and 15 three-bedroom apartments, of which 84 will be available for shared ownership.

The works, which will also deliver extensive community space, commenced last month, with a target completion date of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Henry Boot Construction's order book for 2022 is now 100 per cent secured, as the group continues to grow its opportunity pipeline within its three focused markets: industrial and logistics, residential, and urban development.

Tony Shaw, managing director of Henry Boot Construction, said: "We are thrilled to add this development to our growing portfolio of major urban development schemes. City centres are changing rapidly, and we understand the important role that quality residential has to play in their regeneration."

