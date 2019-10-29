Henry Boot to pursue land opportunity in the Midlands with Harworth Estates

Henry Boot has entered into a joint venture to pursue a strategic land opportunity in the Midlands as it continues to grow its land pipeline for new residential and commercial development.

Hallam Land Management Limited, a subsidiary of Henry Boot, has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with Harworth Estates Investments Limited, part of Harworth Group plc, with a view to promoting and developing a mixed-use strategic land opportunity in the Midlands.

John Sutcliffe, the chief executive Officer of Henry Boot, said: "This deal represents the continued expansion of our strategic land bank, leveraging the value brought by our regional operating model. We look forward to working with the Harworth team on this new opportunity."