Henry Boot: Yorkshire-based developer says planning policy changes have allowed it ramp up building efforts

The announcement comes after the Government late last year announced changes to planning policy through its revised National Planning Policy Framework.

The changes, which included freeing up some green belt land for development when certain conditions are met, were brought in to aid the Government’s target of building 1.5 million homes by 2029.

In a statement issued ahead of its Annual General Meeting, Henry Boot described the planning policy changes as “positive”, adding that they had allowed the firm to secure a “significant number” of housing consents.

Henry Boot has said that changes to national planning rules have allowed it to ramp up its building efforts. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

It added: “As the Inspectorate and Local Planning Authorities change their approach, we have successfully won appeals on 647 plots across three sites, including in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire and Yalding, Kent. Currently, we have active appeals on six sites, totalling around 2,600 plots.

“Having anticipated changes to the planning system and increased resources within Hallam accordingly, we are accelerating numerous applications with the target of submitting 10,000 plots this year to deliver much-needed homes across the country.”

The company added that it had submitted 2,555 plots for planning so far this year.

Brought in in December, the updated National Planning Policy Framework was designed to see previously developed land, also known as brownfield, prioritised for new homes.

Thirsk and Malton MP, Kevin Hollinrake, who is also shadow housing secretary, said that the changes would push development to rural areas, leading to “concreting over” green belt land.

A number of councils also previously raised concerns that Labour’s housing targets would be difficult to achieve, citing issues around a lack of capacity in the construction sector and land shortages.

Henry Boot’s announcement comes shortly after Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner earlier this week called on housebuilders to "build, build, build", as she said the Government has "big changes" in the pipeline to transform the housing market.

Tim Roberts, chief executive officer of Henry Boot, added: "Henry Boot has had an encouraging start to the year. Demand has been resilient for our prime property, and in particular, is strong for our quality residential land.

“There are also clear signs, following changes to the National Planning Policy Framework, that the planning system has improved.