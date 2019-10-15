Here are Five Yorkshire business stories to start your day

GOOD morning from Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor. Here are five business stories to start your day.

A service which aims to protect small firms from banking misconduct is in danger of making a fundamental error by excluding complainants who have clear grounds for believing they have suffered a terrible injustice, according to a Yorkshire MP.

>Concerns raised over dispute resolution service

The majority of manufacturers have taken a financial hit during the last two years as they struggle to prepare for an unknown trading environment post-Brexit.

>Fears over impact on manufacturing

The days of relative poverty have given Aftab Ali a desire to succeed and the relaunch of a much-loved curry brand could be the start of something big. He spoke to Ismail Mulla.

>The man with a passion for success

Coding boot camp firm Northcoders has been appointed by travel agent On the Beach to provide training services for its annual software engineering academy.

>New move for Northcoders

LEEDS has come bottom of a table which charts the growth in gender diversity across the legal profession, according to Chambers, the legal research company.

>Latest report on gender diversity in the legal sector