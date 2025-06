Here are Santander branches that will close in Yorkshire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spanish-owned banking giant said it was shutting the branches from June, while also cutting hours across 36 sites and switching 18 to be counter-free in moves impacting on more than a third of its 444-strong network.

Santander said it will be left with 349 branches after the overhaul, which will include 290 full-service sites as well as five so-called work cafes.

The changes will put about 750 jobs at risk – more than 4 per cent of its 18,000 UK workforce – if the plans get the go ahead after consultations with unions, the bank said.

Around 750 jobs are at risk of redundancy at Santander UK as the high street lender announced another 95 branch closures and sweeping changes across its network. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

A Santander UK spokesman said: “As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future.

“Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside work cafes, counter-free branches and reduced hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance.”

He added: “Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers.”

Santander said that from June 30, the majority of the reduced-hours branches will be open just three days a week – either Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 3pm, or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 3pm and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

It will change 18 sites to being self-service counter-free branches from June 16, but stressed these branches will also be manned by staff to offer support.

The group will be recruiting 95 new community bankers in the locations where it is shutting branches and hopes to redeploy some of the affected workers into these jobs.

It comes after the firm shut 111 branches in 2021 – around a fifth of its network at the time – as part of a previous major network review.

The branch in Pudsey, West Yorkshire, is due to close on July 28 and Willerby in East Yorkshire, is expected to close on August 13, Santander said. Branches awaiting a confirmed closure date include Ilkley and Morley in West Yorkshire.

In February, Santander revealed its annual profits tumbled in the UK last year.

The Spanish-owned high street banking giant reported a 38 per cent drop in pre-tax profits to £1.33bn for 2024 after taking a hit from provisions for possible motor finance mis-selling and higher savings rates.

Speaking last month, Mike Regnier, the chief executive of Santander UK, said: “While challenges remain, and there have been mixed signals about the UK’s recent economic performance, the outlook for our business has improved.”

He added: “We will continue to work with Banco Santander to harness the best of our local and global capabilities.”