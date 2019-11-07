Here are the winners from The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2019

Have your say

The best of the best of Yorkshire business was celebrated last night at the 2019 Excellence in Business Awards from The Yorkshire Post.

Kitchen giant Wren Kitchens and leading engineering firm Sewtec were the two big winners from the glittering ceremony, held at the Emerald Stadium Headingley in Leeds.

There was also a touching at the end of the evening when LEP chairman, Roger Marsh OBE, was awarded the Individual Award for Excellence in recognition of his contribution to the region's economy throughout his impressive career.

The awards also heard from Yorkshire and former England cricketer Tim Bresnan and the event was presented by Channel 4 broadcaster Cathy Newman.

The full list of winners were as follows:

Companies turning over £50m: Wren Kitchens

Companies turning over £10m-£50m (sponsored by Grant Thornton): Sewtec

Companies Turning over £10m (sponsored by Yorkshire Bank): Better You

Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by LDC): Anna Sutton- Data Shed (w)

Individual Award for Excellence (sponsored by The Yorkshire Post): Roger Marsh OBE

Apprenticeship Award: Forge Recycling

Business Leader of the Year: Mark Cook - Sewtec

Commercial Development of the Year: Thorpe Park

Exporter of the Year (sponsored by Associated British Ports): Sound Leisure

Innovation Award (sponsored by Open Reach): Smart Search

Manufacturer of the Year: Airedale International

Social Mobility Award: Thrive Law

Outstanding Employer -(sponsored by Spaces): Wren Kitchens

Technology and Digital (sponsored by City Fibre): Hermes

Young Business of the Year (sponsored by LNER): Ethoss

Community Award: Sovereign Healthcare

Turnaround Award (sponsored by Propaganda): CPP Group

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: "What an absolutely fantastic night for the region.

"Yorkshire has one of the most diverse, innovative and forward-thinking economies in the world. All of the shortlisted companies can be extremely proud of themselves.

"Thanks to everyone who was involved. Next year, we will be even bigger."